|
|
|
Bullivant Eileen Francis Formerly of
6 Throstlenest, Farcet.
Passed away at Olivemede Care Home on the 22nd December.
Funeral Service at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 12 noon. All welcome.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society and Olivemede Day Centre
may be left at the service.
Enquiries to
A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors,
Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE.
Tel:- 01733 211968.
