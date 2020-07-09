|
MORRIS Eileen Mary Aged 89 years.
Passed away at home on
the 24th June 2020.
Much loved mum of
Christine and Judith.
Sadly missed by all of
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium for
immediate family to attend.
No flowers please by request,
donations if desired for
Peterborough Cat Rescue may be sent to 137 Medeswell, Orton Malborne, Peterborough PE2 5PD.
(cheques payable to
Peterborough Cat Rescue )
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley
PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 9, 2020