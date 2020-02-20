|
|
|
JOHNSON Elizabeth Florence The JOHNSON family announces with great sadness the loss of
Elizabeth Florence Johnson,
aged 88 years.
Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Avery House on 2nd February 2020.
She was the beloved Wife of Albert.
Much loved Mum of Andrew and much loved Mother-in-law of Carole.
A small memorial Funeral Service is to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for The Blind
and Cancer Research UK
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to M J Claypole
Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020