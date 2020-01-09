|
KISBY Elizabeth Barbara
'Kay' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
19th December 2019, aged 88 years. Loving sister to Daphne,
sister in law to Rex,
auntie to Penny and Charles
and a friend to many.
Barbara will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and former colleagues
of Baker Perkins.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church, Lincoln Road,
on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 1.15pm, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to RNIB may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020