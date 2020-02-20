|
|
|
OEI Elizabeth
'Betty' Peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by her family
on 5th February 2020,
aged 93 years.
Loving mum to Philip and Christene. Devoted nan and great nan,
who will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Requiem mass to take place at
Sacred Heart and St Oswald's Church on Friday 28th February, 1:45pm followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers welcome, however,
donations also welcome for
Dementia UK, which can be given
at the service or sent to the
entrusted funeral directors,
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020