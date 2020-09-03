|
|
|
STRICKLE Elsie Peacefully at home was Promoted to Glory on 25th August 2020, aged 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Tom.
Dearly loved mother of Marlene, Heather, Barry, Delia, Marion, Ella, Richard, Alan and Colin. Much loved mother in law, nan and great nan. Elsie will be very sadly missed by all who
knew her. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will take place on Friday 11th September at
Peterborough Crematorium.
To honour Elsie's long life, the family have invited family, friends, neighbours
and Salvationists to present on
Farcet Main Street and outside Farcet Salvation Army at 10.40am as the
funeral cortege passes. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations to
The Salvation Army can be sent
directly to Major John Pugh,
1 Field Terrace, Farcet,
Peterborough, PE7 3DA.
All enquiries to Smiths
Funeral Directors. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020