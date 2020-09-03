Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Strickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Strickle

Notice Condolences

Elsie Strickle Notice
STRICKLE Elsie Peacefully at home was Promoted to Glory on 25th August 2020, aged 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Tom.
Dearly loved mother of Marlene, Heather, Barry, Delia, Marion, Ella, Richard, Alan and Colin. Much loved mother in law, nan and great nan. Elsie will be very sadly missed by all who
knew her. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will take place on Friday 11th September at
Peterborough Crematorium.
To honour Elsie's long life, the family have invited family, friends, neighbours
and Salvationists to present on
Farcet Main Street and outside Farcet Salvation Army at 10.40am as the
funeral cortege passes. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations to
The Salvation Army can be sent
directly to Major John Pugh,
1 Field Terrace, Farcet,
Peterborough, PE7 3DA.
All enquiries to Smiths
Funeral Directors. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -