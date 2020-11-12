Home

Barnes Eric Stanley Aged 91 years.
Passed away in hospital on the
3rd November 2020.
Beloved husband of the late
Valerie Rosemary Barnes.
Much loved dad of Michael, Glynn
and of the late Mark.
Also a loving grandad of seven
and great grandad of thirteen.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Monday 23rd November 2020 at
12 noon, for immediate family to attend.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for R.N.L.I.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
