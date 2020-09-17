|
YOUELL Ethel Aged 91 years.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
on the 6th September 2020.
Beloved wife of the late
Kenneth Herbert Youell.
Much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
She will be greatly missed by all of us.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium for
immediate family to attend.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for
East Anglian Air Ambulance
and The Royal British Legion.
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020