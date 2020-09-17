Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Youell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Youell

Notice Condolences

Ethel Youell Notice
YOUELL Ethel Aged 91 years.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
on the 6th September 2020.
Beloved wife of the late
Kenneth Herbert Youell.
Much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
She will be greatly missed by all of us.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium for
immediate family to attend.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for
East Anglian Air Ambulance
and The Royal British Legion.
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -