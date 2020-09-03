|
CRISP Eunice Peacefully passed away after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital
on Monday 24th August 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of John.
Much loved mother of Susan and
Helen and grandmother of
Michael, William and John.
Due to the current restrictions, a
private family funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 16th September
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but if
desired, donations may be sent directly
to Cancer Research UK or Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral
Directors. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020