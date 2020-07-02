Home

Eva Gaul

Eva Gaul Notice
GAUL Eva Frances Formerly of Wootton Avenue, Peterborough, passed away peacefully in Beech Lodge Residential Home
on Tuesday 23rd June 2020,
aged 99 years.
A much loved aunt of the late Francis and a great aunt and great great aunt.
A private cremation service
will be held at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
due to the current restrictions.
Family flowers only, donations preferred for Alzheimer's Society
may be donated online via
https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/
obituaries/78862 or sent by cheque to
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys)
St Johns Road, Spalding,
Lincs, PE11 1JD.
Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020
