|
|
|
Gayton Evelyn May
'Eve' Passed away peacefully at
The Tudors Care Home on Monday
4th December 2019, aged 97 years.
Much loved mum, nan, great nan
and great great nan.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, may be
made at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Tel:01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019