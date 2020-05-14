Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Evelyn Goodman Notice
GOODMAN Evelyn Joyce
(known as Joyce) Formerly of Star Road, passed away peacefully at Longueville Court on 2nd May 2020, aged 100 years.
Mother of Susan and Michael,
mother-in-law to Ruth and Ray and grandmother of Amy and Paul.
Funeral service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 10.30am.
A live webcast will be available, details of which, can be obtained from
Central England Co-operative Funeral Services, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 14, 2020
