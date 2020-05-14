|
GOODMAN Evelyn Joyce
(known as Joyce) Formerly of Star Road, passed away peacefully at Longueville Court on 2nd May 2020, aged 100 years.
Mother of Susan and Michael,
mother-in-law to Ruth and Ray and grandmother of Amy and Paul.
Funeral service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 10.30am.
A live webcast will be available, details of which, can be obtained from
Central England Co-operative Funeral Services, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 14, 2020