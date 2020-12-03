|
Dowsing Felix Luke Late of Framlingham, Suffolk.
After six years of pain passed
peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on November 21st, 2020, aged 88.
Beloved husband of Janet,
loving father of Robin, Christine, Susan and Jason, grandad to seven children, great-grandad to six children.
Always in our thoughts,
never far from our hearts.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
H E Bull and Sons,
61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey
01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020