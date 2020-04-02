|
SMITH Florence
(Florrie) Passed away on Sunday
8th March 2020, aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late Reg, dearest mum of the late Patrick, Noel, Andrew, the late Julian and Vivienne.
Also a loving nan and great-nan.
The funeral service has taken place at Peterborough Crematorium with close family only in attendance in view of current circumstances.
Donations in Florrie's memory
may be made, if desired, for
Thorpe Hall Hospice.
Any enquiries to the Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough PE2 8RB Tel:01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020