HANNIGAN Frances Tragically passed away on
8th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eddie.
Much loved aunt of Wendy.
Best friend of Linda.
The funeral service to take place on Tuesday 4th February, 11.00 am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Help For Heroes may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020