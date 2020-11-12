Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Martignetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco Martignetti

Notice Condolences

Francesco Martignetti Notice
MARTIGNETTI Francesco Passed away on
5th November 2020,
aged 81 years.
Much loved father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service for immediate family only, will take place on
Tuesday 17th November 2020
at St Peter & All Souls
Roman Catholic Church,
with the interment to follow.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -