Hills Frank Passed away peacefully,
in the loving care of Linden Court, Watton on March 11th
aged 98 years, formerly of Thorney.
Loving father of David, Caroline and step-daughter Lindis, a devoted grandad and great grandad
to his grandchildren.
A true gentleman who will be
sorely missed.
A Private Funeral Service will be
held in Norfolk.
Donations, if desired, in Frank's memory for Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Eirlys Johnson Funeral Services,
87 High Street, Watton,
Norfolk, IP25 6AW,
tel 01953 889328.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020