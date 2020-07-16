|
|
|
GILL Frederick
(Fred) Passed away peacefully in his sleep
on 9th July 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 72 years.
Loving Father, Grandpa,
Great Grandpa, Brother, Uncle
and friend of many.
A private funeral service will take
place at Fenland Crematorium
on Monday 27th July 2020.
Family flowers only, donations in
Fred's memory will be divided
between Prostate Cancer UK,
Marie Curie Cancer Care and
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk
or sent to Turner and Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020