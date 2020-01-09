Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Geoff Gardner

Geoff Gardner Notice
GARDNER Geoff Passed away suddenly but peacefully
at home, on 19th December 2019
aged 82 years. Geoff will be very much missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place on
Friday 17th January 2020, 1.00 pm
at St Bartholomew's Church, Newborough. Family flowers only,
but if desired donations for the Alzheimers Society and
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice,
may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
