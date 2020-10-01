|
|
|
GARDINER Geoffrey Aged 81 years
(retired BT engineer).
Passed away peacefully at home on the 16th September 2020.
Beloved husband of Margaret.
Much loved by sons David and Mark
from Geoffrey's first marriage
with Georgina.
Greatly missed by all of
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium for
immediate family to attend.
No flowers please by request,
donations if desired
may be sent to the family for
Macmillan Cancer Support,
Peterborough.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020