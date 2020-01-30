Home

MELVILLE Geoffrey Reginald Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital
on Monday 13th January,
aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of the Late Pauline,
and Father of the late Steven,
loving father of Richard,
Father in Law of Sue,
special Grandad and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to be
made for Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries to be made to
Central England
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
2 Bretton Court, Peterborough,
PE3 8DU
01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
