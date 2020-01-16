Home

George Fleming Notice
FLEMING George Aged 88 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 5th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Barbara.
Much loved father of Michael and Donald. Father-in-law of Gwen and Carrie. Loving grandfather of Iona, Allegra, Ffion and Dylan.
Greatly missed by all his family.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Giles Church, Holme on
Monday 27th January 2020 at 1.15pm.
Followed by a private cremation.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley
PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
