HOOKE George Passed away peacefully on
10th January 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved brother of the late Kate,
Evelyn and Doreen.
Father to Robert and the late Michael. Grandfather to Selena,
great grandfather to Aimee and Corey and great-great grandfather to
Mya and Shyla.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 13th February at 11am
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Alternatively donations if desired may be made at the service in memory of George to the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
