George Shepperson

George Shepperson Notice
SHEPPERSON Professor George Albert, C.B.E Died peacefully on April 2nd at Longueville Court Care Home, Peterborough, aged 98.
Formerly Professor of
Commonwealth and American
History at Edinburgh University.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Sadly missed by his daughter Janet, son-in-law Nicholas and granddaughter Catriona.
May he rest in peace and rise in glory.
Because of the current restrictions a private cremation will take place and we look forward to holding a memorial service for him at Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville, Peterborough
at a later date.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020
