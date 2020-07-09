|
|
|
Vitas George Duro Died peacefully at
PJ Neurological Care Home,
on Wednesday 24th June, aged 77.
Beloved husband of Sue,
adoring father of Robin,
most loved brother of Jovan and Jovanka. Loving uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law and son-in-law.
Due to current government restrictions, a private
funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th July, 4.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but if desired donations may be given to the
National Parkinson's Foundation.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 9, 2020