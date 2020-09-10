|
BROWN Gillian Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
2nd September 2020, aged 89
years. She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday 15th September at
St. John's Church, Cathedral
Square, Peterborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
in memory of Gill may be sent directly to St. John's Church in aid of the upkeep and restoration of the church.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020