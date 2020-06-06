Home

Gillian Warren

Notice Condolences

WARREN Gillian Hilda It is with huge sadness that Peter and family announce the passing of Gill on Sunday 31st May 2020 after a long
illness bravely borne.
In light of current restrictions,
family flowers only with a
private funeral service to be held
on Tuesday 16th June.
Video link of service available to
other mourners and donations in lieu of flowers to Peterborough
Breath Easy Support Group.
All details available from family or
Co-Op Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St. Peterborough 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020
