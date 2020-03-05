|
SENESE Giuseppe 'Pepp' Passed away peacefully at home on 24th February 2020, aged 81 years.
Loving Husband to Cita, dearest dad to Jo, devoted brother to Emilio, Antonetta, Gerardina, Rosaria, Antonio and Fiore, dearest granddad to Natalie and Maryanne, also a special uncle to Trina, Angie, Raff, Maria, Tony,
Rosa, Raff and Tony.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11am at
St Peter and All Souls Church followed by interment at Fletton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020