SNELL Gladys Aged 93 years of Peterborough.
Peacefully on 31st May 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital.
Beloved wife of Geoff, much loved mum of Kim and Nadia. Gladys was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all her family and many friends.
Sadly a private family service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium,
on Wednesday 17th June 2020
at 2.30 pm. Donations if desired in Gladys' memory for 'MAGPAS' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB.
Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2020