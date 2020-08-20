|
WALLIS Gladys 'Tilly' Sadly passed away on Wednesday
7th August 2020 aged 95 years.
Much loved auntie and great aunt, she will be sadly miss by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 25th August 2020 at 1pm. Flowers are welcome or donations
can be made in memory of Tilly for Guide Dogs For The Blind.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020