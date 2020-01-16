|
Williams Gladys Joyce Joyce, passed away peacefully at Field House Care Home, Eye, Peterborough on 7th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Donald Brendon Williams (Don), mother of Stephen, mother in law of Cindy, grandmother
of Kelly and Rebecca and great grandmother to Archie Donald.
She will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, 11.00am, at the Church of St. John
The Baptist, Church Street, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6QE,
where Joyce will be buried alongside her husband Don.
Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, on the day or care of the Race Against Dementia Registered Charity 1165559. Enquiries to Eye Funeralcare Tel. 01733 222501.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020