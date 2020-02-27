|
ADAMS Glenn Passed away at home on
16th February 2020, aged 63 years.
Beloved eldest son of Denis and the late Mary, brother of Glynis, Grenville and Glenda, uncle and great uncle.
Will be sadly missed by his
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 11th March at 14.00 at Peterborough Crematorium.
Casual dress and all football shirts
are welcome.
UTP!
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to be divided between Macmillan Cancer support and
Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
541 Lincoln Road, Peterborough,
PE1 5PB
TEL: 01733565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020