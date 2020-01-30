|
ANDERSON Glennice Aged 79 years.
Passed away peacefully at Longueville Court on 17th January 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Much loved mum of Julie, David, Jayne and Carol. Mother-in-law of Dennis and Clem. Loving nan of Liam, Jade, Luke, Hannah and Amy. Dear great nan of Evie and George, Close friend of Brian. Funeral Service to be held at at
Yaxley Methodist Church on
Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Yaxley Cemetery. No flowers please by request, donations if desired for Alzheimers Society and Dementia UK may be made at the service. Enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020