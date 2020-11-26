Home

BEDFORD Gordon Passed away suddenly at
Peterborough City Hospital
on 14th November 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda.
Loving dad of Kelvin, Tracy, Alison,
Julie and Christopher.
Also a much loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current circumstances
a private funeral service will take place on Friday 4th December at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to the
British Heart Foundation,
Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park,
Birmingham, B37 7YE.
Enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020
