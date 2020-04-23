|
Letch Gordon John Passed away suddenly on Thursday 16th April 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 57 years. Much loved son of the
late John and Betty, now reunited.
Beloved brother, uncle and great uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances a funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium
for close family only.
Donations if desired can be made
to the NHS in memory of Gordon.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020