GIBBS Grace Thelma Adored wife of Fred Gibbs, passed away peacefully
on 31st December 2019,
aged 87 years.
She had a long and very happy life,
most of which she lived in her beloved Castor; the place of her birth.
A true Castor girl, she will be deeply missed by her son and daughter, Jeremy and Diane, their partners Teresa and Jerry, grandchildren Jenny and Joseph, not forgetting her 6 year old great grand daughter Annabel.
Grace was a lovely person, full of fun,
a wonderful Mum and Grandma and special person to spend time with.
Her memory, funny sayings and
wise words will be treasured.
Grace's funeral service will take place at St. Kynaburgha's Church, Castor
on Thursday 30th January at 2pm, followed by a short service at Peterborough Crematorium.
If you knew Mum and wish to mark
her passing you are most welcome
- but no flowers please.
Any donations will be for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020