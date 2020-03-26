|
|
|
LAXTON Gwen Peacefully passed away at
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
on 20th March 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Cecil.
Loving mum of Doreen, Dawn,
Stephen and Mandy.
Dear mother-in-law, nan and great nan, who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place
on Wednesday 1st April at
Peterborough Crematorium.
The service will be attended by immediate family only.
Donations in memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice may be sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020