Chambers Gwendoline
(Gwen) Passed away peacefully at home
on the 9th August,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Frank Chambers.
Loving mum to Stephen and Sally.
A special mum in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Gwen will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
The funeral service will take place at 11am on Friday 28th August at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be made at the service to
Cancer Research UK and
Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020