Donnor Harry Passed away suddenly at
home on 5th January 2020,
aged 90 years.
Loving Husband of Sheila, dearest
Dad of Marie, Philip, Carole and Mark.
Loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
Harry will be sadly missed by all
his past customers of H.E.Donnor's.
The funeral service will take place at
St Benedict's Church, Glinton on
Tuesday 4th February 2020 at
10:00am followed by a private
family only burial afterwards.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be
made at the service for Alzheimer's
and Dementia UK Society's.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel: 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020