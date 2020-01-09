|
Orr Harry Passed away on
15th December 2019, aged 78 years.
Much loved husband to Winne,
a loving father and loving grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
His funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 13th January at 14:30.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service
for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020