Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Orr

Notice Condolences

Harry Orr Notice
Orr Harry Passed away on
15th December 2019, aged 78 years.
Much loved husband to Winne,
a loving father and loving grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
His funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 13th January at 14:30.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service
for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -