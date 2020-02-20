Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Gray

Notice Condolences

Hazel Gray Notice
Gray Hazel Loving mother of Bruce, Steven, Arlene, Jeannie
and Joyce, died peacefully
aged 89 , on Sunday 9th February
surrounded by her family.
A funeral service celebrating her
life will be held on 28th February 2020
at 2.30 pm at the Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
Cottesmore Close, Westwood
Peterborough.
Hazel loved colour and does not
want black to be worn, she also
asked for bunched flowers only.
Hazel, an artist and musician formerly of Nicholls Avenue, lived a full life; as well as raising 5 children and caring for her husband Ralph, she was a founder member of the National Child Birth Trust in Peterborough, a life member of Peterborough Art Society and a member of various choirs including the Botolph Choir. She taught Sunday school and music at her church. She is survived by 4 children 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren spread across the globe. In recent years Hazel suffered from Alzheimer's and was cared for at Longville Court.
The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Hazel their
greatest and warmest gratitude.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -