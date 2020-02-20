|
|
|
Gray Hazel Loving mother of Bruce, Steven, Arlene, Jeannie
and Joyce, died peacefully
aged 89 , on Sunday 9th February
surrounded by her family.
A funeral service celebrating her
life will be held on 28th February 2020
at 2.30 pm at the Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
Cottesmore Close, Westwood
Peterborough.
Hazel loved colour and does not
want black to be worn, she also
asked for bunched flowers only.
Hazel, an artist and musician formerly of Nicholls Avenue, lived a full life; as well as raising 5 children and caring for her husband Ralph, she was a founder member of the National Child Birth Trust in Peterborough, a life member of Peterborough Art Society and a member of various choirs including the Botolph Choir. She taught Sunday school and music at her church. She is survived by 4 children 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren spread across the globe. In recent years Hazel suffered from Alzheimer's and was cared for at Longville Court.
The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Hazel their
greatest and warmest gratitude.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020