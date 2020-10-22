Home

Hazel Peters

Notice Condolences

Hazel Peters Notice
Peters (formerly Irons,
née Hilton)
Hazel Passed away peacefully after
a short illness at home on
15th October 2020,
aged 89 years.
Much loved wife of the late
Stan Peters and Oliver Irons.
Mother of Alan, Susan and Carol, grandmother of Jon, Rob, Mike,
Andy and Charlotte and
great-grandmother of Benjamin, Samuel, Noah and Jack.
She will be dearly missed by
all her family and friends
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 27th October 2020, 3:30pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
St Barnabas Hospice.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
