Mutton In loving memory of Hedley Alan Mutton
(known as Alan).
Alan's partner Sue and family are saddened to announce that Alan, 75,
of Market Deeping, passed away
suddenly on 4th June 2020.
He is survived by four children
and eight grandchildren.
His burial is arranged for 14.00 on
Thursday 25th June 2020 at the Cemetery of Priory Church of
St James in Deeping St. James.
The funeral cortège will depart at 13.30 from The Granary Flats on Dixons Road, before taking the following route: Godsey Lane, High Street, Bridge Street, Church Street, finishing near the Cross and Lock Up where it will enter the back of the cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to 'Don't Lose Hope', a charity Alan was a proud Trustee of: https://dontlosehope.co.uk/
Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May he rest in peace. Amen.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 18, 2020