MUTTON Hedley Alan (known
as Alan) Was laid to rest in the cemetery of Priory Church of St James in Deeping St. James on Thursday 25th June.
His partner Sue and his family would like to pass on their sincere thanks to all those who turned out to pay their respects either at the cemetery or on the route of the funeral cortège.
Many people have asked about donations; Alan was a proud Trustee of the local charity 'Don't Lose Hope', and there is a JustGiving page available at the following website: https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/
obituaries/78668
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020
