|
|
|
MARLING Henry
'Harry' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
14th October 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen.
Loving father of Barbara and Beverley and father in law to Jeff.
Also a much loved grandad and great grandad. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Peterborough
Crematorium on Wednesday 4th November. Donations in memory of Harry may be made to the Alzheimer's
Society at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harrymarling Floral tributes welcome, these may be sent c/o Smiths
Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020