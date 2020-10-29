Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Marling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Marling

Notice Condolences

Henry Marling Notice
MARLING Henry
'Harry' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
14th October 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen.
Loving father of Barbara and Beverley and father in law to Jeff.
Also a much loved grandad and great grandad. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Peterborough
Crematorium on Wednesday 4th November. Donations in memory of Harry may be made to the Alzheimer's
Society at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harrymarling Floral tributes welcome, these may be sent c/o Smiths
Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -