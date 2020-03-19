|
|
|
SAUER Herman
'Larry' Peacefully passed away at home on
7th March 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Violet. Dear dad of Julie, Mark
and the late Karen.
Father-in-law of Sharon.
Loving grandad of
Morgan, Neave and Jacob.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 24th March at 10.00am at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but
if desired, donations for
SCOPE may be given at the
service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough
PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020