TALBOT Horace
'Ted' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
18th August 2020, aged 83 years.
Partner to Hazel. Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will take place on Monday 21st September at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request please.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
