McCOAN
Ian Walter Passed away suddenly at
Peterborough City Hospital
on Monday 21st September,
aged 84 years.
Beloved partner of the
Late Alma Bertha Barlow,
loving father of Susan Howard,
granddad of Oliver
and Charlie Howard.
You will be missed, love from us all.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 23rd October at 13:30.
All further enquiries to be made to
Central England Co-Operative
Funeralcare, 2 Bretton Court,
Bretton Centre, Peterborough,
PE3 8DU. Telephone 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020