SPEECHLEY Ian James (Jim) Passed away at home on
20th October 2020, aged 74 years.
Dearest Father of Tina,
Mark and Gemma.
Special Brother of Roger, Andy,
Julie, Tim and the late John.
Also Father in law of Buddy and Pete.
Flowers may be sent
to the chapel of rest.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may
be made at the service to Macmillan
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare. 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. TEL: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
